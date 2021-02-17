In the Suburbs: The beauty and benefits of reconnection

I first saw Mike — a copywriter and former colleague from an advertising/public relations agency, who now lives in Fairfield with his family — about three years ago when I was working at the Fairfield University Bookstore. As is typical with these chance meetings, we caught up for about a half hour, talking about work-related “stuff,” the agency folks with whom we stayed in touch and our families.
I still had Mike’s email because years ago I had given him a folder of my then current Citizen pieces and asked for his frank opinion about my work and my writing. We were decades apart in age, but he was an amazing writer and I really valued his feedback. And, of course, after I left the agency, with no reason to maintain contact, we lost touch.