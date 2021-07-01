In the Suburbs: The building collapse a horrible tragedy

For some, bedtime came at its usual time along with “uninterrupted” sleep or so they thought. For others, perhaps, there was late-night television or maybe perpetual insomnia. But as observers, we’ll never know that, because just before dawn on June 24, half of a condominium in Surfside Beach, Florida with 55 apartment units collapsed. Dust and tons of rubble became a tomb.
As of Wednesday, 12 deaths have been reported with about 149 people not accounted for. Some, who were either warned or sensed imminent disaster got out through the safe side of the building. Today, similar on a smaller scale to Sept. 11, 2001, an array of victim photographs, stuffed animals and bouquets continues to grow.