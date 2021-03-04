In the Suburbs: This senior couldn't be more thankful for his vaccine gold star

Old age does have some advantages. As a member of the over-75 club, I was part of the first wave of Connecticut residents to receive my COVID-19 vaccine.
I had the first shot of the Moderna vaccine on Feb. 4 after the big storm. Today, March 2, despite the high wind literally blowing me down the sidewalk to the entrance of the Stratford Health Department, I walked out barely a half hour later with a pseudo COVID Gold Star after my second inoculation. I had the distinction of being the oldest and the first teacher in my school to be vaccinated.