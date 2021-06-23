In the Suburbs: To my friend and now novelist Ron Blumenfeld

Until about three years ago, the name Andreas Vesalius meant absolutely nothing to me. Then, one of our longtime writers group members, Ron Blumenfeld — who is a gifted journalist and now a published historic novelist — brought us the initial segments of this Vesalius manuscript he hoped might be published...someday.

As he read those opening segments aloud to us on quiet Sunday mornings, mesmerizing our group with rich and vivid language, my sense was that Ron’s new foray into novel writing was going somewhere. And our longtime group of writers surely believed that too.

Several months ago, Ron proved all of us right by sharing that his book, a true labor of love about Vesalius — the father of modern anatomy — and his mysterious death on a Greek island, would be published by a organization specializing in historical fiction. Our writers group was pleasantly surprised and, of course, ecstatic. The book, we learned, was set to debut this fall.

Ron asked me whether the Fairfield University Bookstore might consider some kind of book signing event. I suggested he approach my manager Craig with his idea and I’m happy to say that some kind of in-person event is under consideration. I’m sure there will be other opportunities for Ron to share the book with audiences too.

But the absolute best part of Ron’s emergence as a new fiction author came this past week when he brought me my advance copy of “The King’s Anatomist: The Journey of Andreas Vesalius.” He had given copies to all of our members and I really appreciated that he took the time from his own busy schedule to stop into the store this past Saturday and share his personal satisfaction about becoming a published author.

“Wow!” I told him. “This book looks amazing.”

From just a quick look at the cover, I immediately felt that if “The King’s Anatomist” appeared on one of our endcaps in the bookstore, it could be an immediate draw.

I said it seemed hard to believe that at least three years had passed since Ron shared his overall description of the book and we heard him read from the earliest sections. He said he had already written portions of the book before bringing it to the the writers group. That means his writing journey must have easily spanned four-plus years. When I asked for an inscription, he said he had already written something to me and I was extremely grateful to have been part of the process.

Ron’s literary triumph is a nice tribute to our writers group also. Over some 27 years since the group started, a few area writers and poets have been published. Shira, for instance, a humorist and earlier member who has since moved on, wrote a funny and delightful book that was published. Teri, who is a brilliant expert in women’s philosophy, completed a large work on a historical aspect of philosophy a few years ago. Bob, who had been a journalist with the Associated Press and moved on to suspense and detective stories, had his novel published some 15 years ago. We all agreed the book was a budding movie, but Bob couldn’t seem to convince Hollywood.

Richard, a wonderful screenwriter, has completed several screenplays and continues to aspire to great things with various TV producers. But, alas, Richard is still waiting in the wings. Teri, whose other talent lies in her beautiful poetry, keeps evading our group’s encouragement to seek publication of her work. Gerard has had several shorter works published and I keep wanting to take a shot at creating a compilation of my best columns over the past 33 years and doing a book.

But enough of these personal accomplishments. This column is meant to celebrate Ron Blumenfeld’s triumph as an author. My hope is that he will bask in this special moment while thinking about his next historical novel, a memoir or perhaps a compilation of some of the beautiful off-the-beaten-path nature pieces he wrote for The Citizen several years ago.

Meanwhile, knowing Ron as I do, I’m sure he will remain the modest, unassuming guy he has always been. When he attends our regular writers group meetings, I always look forward to hearing any critiques he offers on various pieces, because his feedback is spot on and valuable.

Kudos Ron on your amazing accomplishment. I know it’s just the beginning of a new career as a novelist.

Steven Gaynes is a Fairfield writer, and his “In the Suburbs” appears each Friday. He can be reached at stevengaynes44@gmail.com.