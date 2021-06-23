In the Suburbs: To my friend and now novelist Ron Blumenfeld

Until about three years ago, the name Andreas Vesalius meant absolutely nothing to me. Then, one of our longtime writers group members, Ron Blumenfeld — who is a gifted journalist and now a published historic novelist — brought us the initial segments of this Vesalius manuscript he hoped might be published...someday.
As he read those opening segments aloud to us on quiet Sunday mornings, mesmerizing our group with rich and vivid language, my sense was that Ron’s new foray into novel writing was going somewhere. And our longtime group of writers surely believed that too.