In the Suburbs: Tributes at last to the 400,000-plus COVID-19 angels

On the eve of their inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris stood in front of the reflecting pool on Washington’s national mall to finally honor and pay tribute to the more than 400,000 victims of this deadly pandemic. This simple, but powerful ceremony surely helped millions of Americans who lost family members, close friends or co-workers feel that these victims were important and must never be forgotten.
Both sides of the reflecting pool were awash with 400 candles (one candle for each 1,000 victims) and the haunting melodies of “Amazing Grace” and “Hallelujah,” performed by gospel singer and nurse Yolanda Adams, reminded all of us about the holiness of these moments and the ongoing sacrifices of caregivers around the world. Thousands of American flags fluttered in the soft breezes of the early evening as I looked toward the Lincoln Memorial.