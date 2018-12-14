Incoming New Mexico governor to name first cabinet picks

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to name the first of her appointees as she builds her executive cabinet in preparation for taking over the state's top post in January.

The Democrat has scheduled a news conference Friday at the State Capitol.

Lujan Grisham in November selected a panel of experts to help identify potential cabinet leaders and to make recommendations. She said at the time that the goal was to set the state on a new path.

She has talked about growing the economy and reforming education.

Lujan Grisham will follow Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, whose second consecutive term wraps up at the end of the year. She will inherit a significant budget surplus for the coming fiscal year — most of which is linked to the state's oil and natural gas sector.