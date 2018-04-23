Incumbent raises most money in New Mexico Senate race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's incumbent Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate is raising more money than his Republican and Libertarian rivals ahead of the fall general election.

Federal campaign finance reports on Monday show that Sen. Martin Heinrich raised roughly $441,000 during the first three months of the year.

Republican Mick Rich has raised about $123,000 that includes the use of his car for travel.

Libertarian Senate candidate and State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn is a newcomer to the race and says he did not begin fundraising in the first quarter.

None of the three candidates face primary competition.

Heinrich has stockpiled just over $4 million in campaign cash.

Rich's campaign has $224,000 in cash on hand. The Albuquerque-based construction contractor has lent his campaign $343,000 so far.