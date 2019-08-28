Independent Party Caucus Sept. 3 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The Chairman of they Independent Party of Connecticut, Michael Telesca, hereby gives official notice, pursuant to CGS 9-452a, that the Independent Party will be holding a caucus in the Town of Fairfield for the purposes of endorsing and nominating candidates for Fairfield municipal offices for the November 5, 2019 municipal elections. The party will be nominating candidates for First Selectman, Selectman, Board of Finance and Board of Education. The caucus will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. at Ludlowe High School, 785 Unquowa Road, Fairfield, Cafeteria