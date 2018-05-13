Independent gubernatorial ticket to hold its own convention

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An independent team running for Connecticut governor and lieutenant governor is holding its own convention.

Republican Oz Griebel (GREEB'-il) and his Democratic running mate Monte Frank are holding the "Oz & Monte No Politics. No Parties. Just Solutions. Convention" in Hartford's Infinity Hall on Tuesday night.

Organizers say the event will include national speakers, nomination speeches, live music and food. They say there will also be discussions about why an independent ticket makes sense for Connecticut this year.

The event comes days after the state Republican Party held its convention in Mashantucket. The Democrats will hold theirs next weekend in Hartford.

Griebel is the former head of the MetroHartford Alliance business organization and Frank is a Newtown attorney. They need to collect 7,500 signatures to appear on the November ballot.