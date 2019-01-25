India, South Africa to boost defense ties, trade

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and South Africa will boost ties in key areas such as defense, maritime security and trade under a three-year strategic exchange program.

The plan was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after they met in New Delhi on Friday.

Two-way trade is expected to rise to $10.65 billion in 2018-19 from $9.38 billion in 2017-18.

India's External Affairs Ministry said the South African defense industry is also looking at India, which is upgrading its military equipment. It didn't give details.

Ramaphosa will be the chief guest on Saturday at India's Republic Day parade, which celebrates the anniversary of its national constitution which was adopted in 1950.