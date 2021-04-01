India fights virus surge, steps up jabs amid export row KRUTIKA PATHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ, Associated Press April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 1:31 a.m.
1 of12 FILE- In this Monday, March 1, 2021, file photo, a health worker displays a COVISHIELD vaccine before administering it to an elderly person in Gauhati, India. Experts say there is a pressing need for India to bolster vaccination, which started sluggishly in January. The country is expanding its drive to include everyone over 45 from Thursday, April 1. Spotlight on Serum Institute of India - the world’s largest maker of vaccines and key global supplier - to cater to cases at home has resulted in delays of global shipments of up to 90 million doses under the U.N.-backed COVAX program, an initiative devised to give countries access to vaccines regardless of their wealth. Anupam Nath/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2021, file photo, a volunteer escorts an elderly woman to an observation area after she received the COVID- 19 vaccine at a government hospital, in New Delhi, India. Experts say there is a pressing need for India to bolster vaccination, which started sluggishly in January. The country is expanding its drive to include everyone over 45 from Thursday, April 1. Spotlight on Serum Institute of India - the world’s largest maker of vaccines and key global supplier - to cater to cases at home has resulted in delays of global shipments of up to 90 million doses under the U.N.-backed COVAX program, an initiative devised to give countries access to vaccines regardless of their wealth. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 are seen at a filling lab at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Experts say there is a pressing need for India to bolster vaccination, which started sluggishly in January. The country is expanding its drive to include everyone over 45 from Thursday, April 1. Spotlight on Serum Institute of India - the world’s largest maker of vaccines and key global supplier - to cater to cases at home has resulted in delays of global shipments of up to 90 million doses under the U.N.-backed COVAX program, an initiative devised to give countries access to vaccines regardless of their wealth. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, a woman without a mask walks in a crowded market selling toys in New Delhi, India. After a grinding lockdown and falling cases, life in India had returned to normal in many places. Markets are teeming with people, politicians are addressing massive rallies in local elections and a religious gathering in Uttarakhand state is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of devotees in April. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 FILE - In this Thursday, March 4, 2021,. file photo, an elderly woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine as another waits in a wheelchair at a private hospital in Gauhati, India. Experts say there is a pressing need for India to bolster vaccination, which started sluggishly in January. The country is expanding its drive to include everyone over 45 from Thursday, April 1. Spotlight on Serum Institute of India - the world’s largest maker of vaccines and key global supplier - to cater to cases at home has resulted in delays of global shipments of up to 90 million doses under the U.N.-backed COVAX program, an initiative devised to give countries access to vaccines regardless of their wealth. Anupam Nath/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. Nearly all of India's 28 states have seen a rise. Six states account for more than 78% of India’s total caseload, which at 12 million is the third-highest in the world. Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, is behind 60% of daily cases and accounts for about the same percentage of active cases at the moment. Rajanish Kakade/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 FILE - In this Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo, elderly Indians on wheel chairs wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India. Experts say there is a pressing need for India to bolster vaccination, which started sluggishly in January. The country is expanding its drive to include everyone over 45 from Thursday, April 1. Spotlight on Serum Institute of India - the world’s largest maker of vaccines and key global supplier - to cater to cases at home has resulted in delays of global shipments of up to 90 million doses under the U.N.-backed COVAX program, an initiative devised to give countries access to vaccines regardless of their wealth. Rafiq Maqbool/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Commuters wait to board a suburban train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus prior to the night curfew that has been introduced to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Nearly all of India's 28 states have seen a rise. Six states account for more than 78% of India’s total caseload, which at 12 million is the third-highest in the world. Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, is behind 60% of daily cases and accounts for about the same percentage of active cases at the moment. Rajanish Kakade/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW DELHI (AP) — There isn’t any room at Sion Hospital in India’s megacity, Mumbai - approximately all 500 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients are occupied. And with new patients coming in daily, a doctor said the hospital is being forced to add beds every second day.
Waiting lists in some hospitals in the city are so unreasonable that “numbers can’t define the burden on hospitals,” said Dr. Om Shrivastava, an infectious diseases expert.
Written By
KRUTIKA PATHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ