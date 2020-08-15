India great Dhoni retires from international cricket

NEW DELHI (AP) — India great Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

“Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours consider me as retired,” the 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman posted on his Instagram account.

The news came as he joined his Chennai Super Kings teammates ahead of next month's Indian Premier League tournament which will be held in the United Arab Emirates. The IPL has been shifted to the UAE because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhoni, who played in 90 tests, 350 one-day internationals and 98 Twenty20s for his country, was dropped from India’s list of 27 centrally-contracted players in January.

He has not played international cricket since last year's 50-over World Cup.

Dhoni made his test debut in 2005 and retired from the longer format of the game nine years later.

He was one of his country's most successful captains before standing down as skipper of the limited-over teams in 2017.

Under Dhoni’s stewardship, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

The team also reached the top of the test rankings in 2009 under his leadership.

