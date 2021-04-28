India grieves 200K dead, with likely many more uncounted SHEIKH SAALIQ, KRUTIKA PATHI and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, Associated Press April 28, 2021 Updated: April 28, 2021 8:38 a.m.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Three days after his coronavirus symptoms appeared, Rajendra Karan struggled to breathe. Instead of waiting for an ambulance, his son drove him to a government hospital in Lucknow, the capital of India’s largest state of Uttar Pradesh. But the hospital wouldn’t let him in without a registration slip from the district’s chief medical officer. By the time the son got it, his father had died in the car, just outside the hospital doors.
“My father would have been alive today if the hospital had just admitted him instead of waiting for a piece of paper,” Rohitas Karan said.
