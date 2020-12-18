Indian shepherd combats water scarcity by building ponds

DASANADODDI, India (AP) — Kalmane Kamegowda, a 72-year-old shepherd who lives in a nondescript village in southern India, has become something of a celebrity, winning national recognition from no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Kamegowda, who never attended school, says he's spent at least $14,000 from his and his son’s earnings, mainly through selling sheep he tended over the years, to dig a chain of 16 ponds on a picturesque hill near his village, 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Bengaluru, India’s Silicon Valley.