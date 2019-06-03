Indiana agency seeks public input on historic preservation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology is conducting an online survey to gather public input regarding upcoming projects and initiatives.

It says its Cultural Resources Management Plan is a comprehensive state plan that guides local preservationists, state officials and others in their efforts to preserve Indiana's heritage resources including historic downtowns and neighborhoods, bridges, cemeteries, schools, round barns and other rural sites, theaters and archaeological sites. The agency is currently revising its plan for 2020-2026.

People can access the survey online at https://www.in.gov/dnr/historic/10147.htm . Those without internet access can connect to the survey at any public library, or they can request a paper copy by mail by calling Steve Kennedy at 317-232-6981. Completed survey forms must be returned to the agency by June 30.