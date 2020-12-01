Indiana governor ends quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

FILE - In this April 29, 2020, file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb prepares to host a virtual media briefing in the Governor's Office at the Statehouse to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana, in Indianapolis. Gov. Holcomb's statewide mask mandate and six months of other coronavirus restrictions has stirred discontent among conservatives, complicating his front-runner campaign against underfunded Democratic challenger Woody Myers. less FILE - In this April 29, 2020, file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb prepares to host a virtual media briefing in the Governor's Office at the Statehouse to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on ... more Photo: Darron Cummings, AP Photo: Darron Cummings, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Indiana governor ends quarantine after COVID-19 exposure 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor ended a quarantine on Tuesday that started two weeks ago after several members of his security detail were confirmed infected with the coronavirus, his spokeswoman said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb tested negative for COVID-19 on Nov. 20 and the governor has not experienced any symptoms of the respiratory disease, according to Rachel Hoffmeyer, the governor’s press secretary.

The governor has resumed his normal schedule, Hoffmeyer said.

Holcomb, 52, also tested negative for COVID-19 in mid-October after State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced she and some family members were infected.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and his wife are scheduled to remain in quarantine until Friday after having close contact with an infected person. They both have tested negative for COVID-19, the mayor’s office said Saturday.