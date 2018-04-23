Indiana governor planning trips to Israel, Europe in May

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor is planning economic development trips to Israel and Europe that will include taking the first nonstop commercial flight from Paris to Indianapolis in May.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead an "agbiosciences-focused" delegation to Israel during a May 6-11 trip. The delegation's activities will include attending the Agritech Israel Conference in Tel Aviv.

Holcomb will lead another group to Europe on May 18, with planned meetings with government and business officials from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Slovakia. The governor is planning his Indiana return May 25 on the inaugural Delta Air Lines flight from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Indianapolis.

These will be Holcomb's fifth and sixth international economic development trips as governor. He's previously gone to Europe, Japan, India and Canada.