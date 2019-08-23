Indiana governor plans business trips to Japan, China, India

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor is joining state business executives on a weeklong trip to Japan and South Korea next month, followed by a two-week trip to China and India.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Gov. Eric Holcomb and state Commerce Secretary Jim Schellinger will lead state delegation meetings with government and business leaders in Japan and South Korea during the Sept. 4-10 trip. Several Indiana business executives and the mayors of Seymour and Westfield are among those expected on that trip.

The travel to China and India is scheduled for Sept. 22 to Oct. 5, concluding with Holcomb joining the Indiana Pacers in Mumbai for the NBA's first games in India.

This will be Holcomb's first trip to China as governor, while he traveled to India and Japan in 2017.