Indiana governor starts Japanese leg of weeklong Asia trip

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor is now in Japan as he continues his weeklong trip to Asia.

Gov. Eric Holcomb spent Friday meeting with Japanese business executives and government officials. The Indiana delegation that includes Holcomb's wife and state Commerce Secretary Jim Schellinger arrived in Japan after two days in South Korea.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Holcomb participated in a business roundtable event, during which he thanked Japanese businesses for recent investments in the state. Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda and Subaru all have major assembly plants in Indiana and numerous Japanese manufacturers have Indiana facilities.

Holcomb is scheduled to return from Japan on Tuesday. The governor also plans traveling to China and India from Sept. 22 to Oct. 5.