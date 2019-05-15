Indiana retirement home's boutique brings people together

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — For Susie Cooper, 87-year-old Kay Butler is her aunt. But she's also a second mom.

And when Cooper's mom, Butler's older sister, died, she became that much more of a maternal figure for her.

They've been spending a lot of time together recently, as Cooper has helped her aunt with her latest venture. In November, Butler took her love of crafting and opened a store on the first floor of Silver Birch retirement community. She calls it the "Silver Boutique," and it's now open to residents and visitors from 9-11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Whether they're made by Butler, donated by residents or purchased on thrift store runs, items like wreaths, small statues, photo frames, signs, crocheted blankets, pot holders, holiday decorations and more are neatly organized on shelving and tables, with storage room available to save out-of-season items.

It's not surprising to Cooper that the shop is organized so nicely. Her aunt's attention to detail is evident the moment one sees her outfits. She always dresses nicely and ensures the colors coordinate.

Cooper recalls a Sunday morning when she was little. Her aunt got the family ready to go to church while dressed head-to-toe in lavender, except for a pair of white gloves.

Well, Butler had an idea when she opened the refrigerator. The family had made grape Kool-Aid the night before, and she took some of the drink aside to dye her gloves. On the way to church, she instructed a young Cooper to hold the gloves out the window of the car so they would dry by the time they arrived.

"When she got to the church, her entire ensemble was purple," Cooper said, chuckling.

On a recent Wednesday morning, Butler was all decked out in green as she greeted her store's visitors, including Silver Birch residents Marvilla Noles, who helps her with the store two days a week, and Karen Johnson, the "volunteer flower girl" who delivers flowers from the store to new residents.

Butler started running her store selling her crafts. And she had plenty to share. Noles said she remembers coming up to Butler's room and being amazed at how many items she had created with her sewing machine.

Then she saw Butler's closet. There were many more crafts where those came from.

Noles said now that it has grown, the store has provided residents who might not leave the facility often a nearby place for shopping, finding last-minute gifts or simply, a quick chat.

"It's just been a blessing," Noles said.

Butler said she has made about $1,600 from sales so far, proceeds that all go back to Silver Birch residents. "We just donate our time here," Butler said. With the money, she has helped throw a pizza party and has provided bouquets of flowers for funerals. Residents will have a cookout this summer, thanks to funds raised.

And if residents aren't up for shopping, she has also maintained three shelves worth of books in the lounge next door. Many of them came from local used bookstore sales. Butler, who reads about three to five books per week, makes them available for residents to exchange.

All of Butler's work has brought residents closer together. As she watched the store on Wednesday, many dropped in, not just to shop, but to deliver cards to honor her 65th anniversary with her husband, Bob Butler. Last Sunday, they all celebrated with a party. Cooper said some came up to Kay and Bob and called them the "mom and dad" of the facility.

She asked her aunt once why she was so adamant about helping people now.

Her answer: While rearing six children, she didn't have time to give back.

"This is her way to make up for it," Cooper said.

Butler blushed.

"Now, you'd better hush up," she told Cooper with a laugh, "or I'll start crying."

While wiping her face free of any tears, it dawned on Butler that she was leaving the Silver Boutique unattended. "I'd better get back to the store," she said, hurriedly getting up from her chair. Cooper hooked her arm onto her aunt's, and they headed next door to finish up for the morning.

The (Muncie) Star Press

The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com

This is an Indiana Exchange story shared by The Star Press