Indiana says farmers in all counties can seek disaster aid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb says farmers in all 92 Indiana counties are eligible for disaster assistance from the federal government after excessive rain and flooding.

The governor's office says farmers can apply for low interest loans to restore or replace property, pay for living expenses, refinance certain debts and reorganize. They must show at least a 30 percent loss in crop production or a physical loss to livestock, livestock products or real estate.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch says it's been an "unprecedented year for Indiana farmers."

Seventy-four counties were designated as primary natural disaster areas. Eighteen other counties also qualify because they're next to the disaster areas.