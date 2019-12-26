Indiana ski resort temporarily closes slopes amid warm spell

PAOLI, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana ski resort has temporarily closed its slopes amid unseasonably warm weather that's melting its artificial snowpack.

Paoli Peaks said Wednesday in a tweet that it was closing its slopes and tubing park beginning Thursday until cold air returns and “we have the opportunity to make additional snow.”

The resort is located roughly 50 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, which recorded a record high of 69 degrees (20.6 Celsius) on Wednesday amid the region's early winter warm spell, WDRB-TV reported.

Paoli Peaks has long used machines to mix water and compressed air to make artificial snow to supplement natural snowfall. But the temperature must be at 30 degrees (minus 1.1 Celsius) or lower for the process to work.

Paoli Peaks typically offers skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing each year from mid-December to mid-March.