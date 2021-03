NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was charged with murder and child molestation Monday in the asphyxiation death of a 6-year-old girl in northern Indiana, prosecutors said.

St. Joseph County prosecutors filed a petition for delinquency in juvenile court against the teenager, the South Bend Tribune reported. Deputy Prosecutor Chris Fronk said the petition for delinquency alleges three counts against the teenager in the death of Grace Ross: murder, felony murder and child molesting.