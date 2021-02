INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will receive more than $12.5 million as part of a multistate settlement with a consulting firm that worked with opioid manufacturers to promote addictive painkillers, the state's attorney general said Thursday.

Indiana’s share of McKinsey & Company's $573 million settlement with 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories will be $12,579,158, Attorney General Todd Rokita said.