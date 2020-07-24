Indianapolis Symphony cancels 2020-21 indoor season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's 2020-21 indoor season has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak and "unforeseen economic pressures."

Orchestra management and the Orchestra Committee, which represents the ISO’s musicians, released a joint statement announcing the cancellation.

“Although we will not be able to bring you the performances we had planned, we are committed to collaboratively exploring creative ways to continue to connect with our patrons and return to performing if conditions allow,” the statement said.

The joint statement did not elaborate on the ”unforeseen economic pressures.”