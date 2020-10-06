Indianola woman charged in infant's death

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — The father of a newborn who died in June now also faces charges in the baby's death, along with the infant's mother.

Gregory Burton Rodee, 29, of Indianola, has been charged with child endangerment resulting in death, television station WOI reported. The baby’s mother, 31-year-old Amber Nicole Phillips of Indianola, faces the same charge.

Authorities say the couple called 911 late on the night of June 14 to report that their baby — born just 20 minutes earlier at home — was not breathing. The couple refused medical treatment for the baby, but called 911 again about nine hours later when they woke and found the baby not breathing, officials said. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy showed the baby tested positive for methadone and buprenorphine, which “likely contributed to the respiratory failure from respiratory distress syndrome.”

Prosecutors said Phillips did not have a prescription for methadone and did not disclose to medics that she had been taking it illicitly prior to the baby's birth.