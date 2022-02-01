Indicted Georgia official has court date set for March

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — An indicted official in Georgia is set to go to trial in March on charges he hid evidence and lied to agents during a federal investigation.

Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias, 67, was indicted in federal court in July for interfering in an FBI investigation of his involvement with the Jamestown Community Center, a public facility run by the Sandridge Community Association, which he founded, The Augusta Chronicle reported. Sias is facing several charges including lying to investigators and destroying records. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.