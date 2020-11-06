Indictment: Former police officer assaulted cuffed man

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis area police officer has been indicted on charges alleging that he assaulted a handcuffed man and then filed a false report claiming that the man was resisting arrest, the U.S. attorney's office announced Friday.

The indictment charging Jackie Matthews with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of making a false record was returned Thursday and unsealed Friday. He isn't yet in custody. His attorney, Susan Petersen, didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

The indictment alleges that Matthews, who is 63, deprived the handcuffed man of his right to be free from unreasonable force in March while working for the Ferguson police force. No details were released about what led up to the incident or the races of the officer and the alleged victim.

Richard Quinn, special agent in charge of the FBI St. Louis Division, praised Ferguson police for bringing the matter to the attention of the appropriate authorities.

“By doing so, it demonstrated its commitment to accountability that all professional law enforcement organizations strive for in order to maintain the public’s trust," Quinn said in a statement.

If convicted on both counts, Matthews faces a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.