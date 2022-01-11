Indigenous news outlets, nonprofits drive deeper coverage KATIE OYAN, Associated Press Jan. 11, 2022 Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 2:13 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Kiowa tribal member Tristan Ahtone remembers just getting started in journalism over a decade ago and pitching ideas on Indigenous topics. His bosses would say things like: “We ran a Native story earlier this year. Do we need another one?”
Thankfully, he said, times have changed.