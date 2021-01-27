Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption SLAMET RIYADI, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 1:08 a.m.
1 of3 Mount Merapi spews volcanic steam from its crater seen from Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) mountain spewed avalanches of hot clouds on Thursday morning amid its increasing volcanic activities. Taufiq Rozzaq/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 In this time-lapsed photo, hot lava runs down from Mount Merapi as its activity continues since local geological authority raised the alert level to the second-highest level in November, in Kaliurang, Indonesia, early Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Merapi is one of the most volatile among the country's more than 120 volcanoes. Trisnadi/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 In this photo taken with slow shutter speed, hot lava flows down from the crater of Mount Merapi as its activity continues since local geological authority raised the alert level of the volcano to the second-highest level in November, in Sleman, Indonesia, early Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Merapi is one of the most volatile among the country's more than 120 volcanoes. Taufiq Rozzaq/AP Show More Show Less
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted Wednesday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) down its slopes.
It was the Mount Merapi’s longest lava flow since authorities raised the volatile volcano's danger level in November, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.