Infant dies after being thrown from balcony; father arrested

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man was arrested Saturday after his 2-month-old child was fatally injured when thrown off a second-floor apartment balcony during a domestic disturbance, police said.

After the child was thrown onto asphalt below, a fire was set inside the apartment and the man left the scene, getting involved in two auto collisions en route to the Las Vegas airport where he was arrested, police said.

Police said the man and the child's mother had been arguing and that she was holding the fatally injured infant in the apartment complex parking lot when officers arrived.

Police Lt. Ray Spencer said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries from the crashes and for evaluation of drug use.

The fire caused significant damage to the apartment.

No identities were immediately released.