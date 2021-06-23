Inflation poses new challenge for pandemic-weary businesses JOYCE M. ROSENBERG, AP Business Writer June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 9:02 a.m.
General contractor Victoria Staten poses for a portrait at her home Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Chicago. Small business owners like Staten have endured shutdowns and revenue drops during the COVID-19 outbreak, now must contend with another crisis: spiking prices for goods and services that squeeze profits and force many owners to pass the increases along to customers.
NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses that endured shutdowns and lower revenue during the COVID-19 outbreak now must contend with another crisis: spiking prices for goods and services that squeeze profits and force many owners to pass the increases along to customers.
Mickey Luongo’s company, Total Home Supply, is paying as much as 15% more than it paid pre-pandemic for the air conditioning and heating equipment it sells to other businesses and consumers. His suppliers have raised their prices because they’re paying more for raw materials, components and shipping. Luongo says some of his customers have pushed back on higher prices.
JOYCE M. ROSENBERG