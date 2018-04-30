Injured hiker rescued on Genoa Trail along NV's Sierra front

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Search and rescue crews hiked into the wilderness along the Sierra's eastern front over the weekend to help rescue a hiker who fell and injured her shoulder near Genoa.

East Fork Fire Battalion Chief Larry Gross says they were called to an area about 1.5 miles from the Genoa Trail trailhead near Carson Street and Jacks Valley Road at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Gross told The Record-Courier of Gardnerville 19 members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue team joined the effort to help bring the hiker down the mountain because of the extent of the injury and distance up the trail.

He says the mission took about 3 hours.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where her condition wasn't immediately released.

___

Information from: Gardnerville Record-Courier, http://www.recordcourier.com