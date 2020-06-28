https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Inmate-at-Idaho-state-prison-dies-in-apparent-15372162.php
Inmate at Idaho state prison dies in apparent suicide
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution has died in an apparent suicide.
A correctional officer found Makiland Grae Harris hanging in his cell at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Idaho Department of Corrections spokesman Jeff Ray said.
Harris was removed from life support at a Boise hospital on Saturday.
The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide, Ray said
Details on the terms of Harris's incarceration and criminal history were not immediately available.
View Comments