Inmate escapes from St. Johnsbury prison

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police on Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped from the St. Johnsbury prison.

Shannon Edwards, 35, climbed over an exterior fence at the Northeast Correctional Complex around 1 a.m. Friday, police said. Police searched the area and used a search dog but did not find him.

They believe he's headed to his home town of Waterbury. He poses a potential threat to public safety and should not be approached, state police said. The public should keep an eye out for him and immediately call 911 or local police if he is spotted, police said.

Edwards was convicted of burglary and resisting arrest in October 2019, WCAX-TV reported. His earliest release date was in March 2022.