Inslee orders new probe in death of man in police custody

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered an independent investigation into the death of a man while in the custody of Tacoma police after new information emerged that at least one Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy and a Washington State Patrol trooper were at the scene when he was detained and died on March 3.

Inlsee said Wednesday that officials are working to determine who will conduct the investigation and who will make charging decisions in the death of Manuel Ellis. The county medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, concluding that Ellis died from a lack of oxygen due to physical restraint. The medical examiner’s report also listed methamphetamine intoxication and heart disease as factors in his death.

“I have become convinced that the Pierce County Sheriff should not complete the investigation of the death of Manuel Ellis and the county prosecutor should not review the investigation and make charging decisions,” Inslee said in a statement. "The state will ensure an independent investigation and independent prosecutorial review into the death of Manuel Ellis. We will ensure that the work is done free of conflicts of interest.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department had been close to finishing an investigation, and a briefing with the prosecuting attorney was scheduled for Wednesday. It was canceled.

Ellis, 33, died while being arrested and restrained by Tacoma police. In a video shot by someone near the scene that was released last week, Ellis is shown falling on his back and struggling with officers on top of him. “Oh my God, stop hitting him, just arrest him,” the woman shooting the video shouts.

The police department had identified the four officers involved in restraining Ellis as Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins, Masyih Ford, and Timothy Rankine. Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and Ellis’ family have called on those officers to be fired and arrested. The officers were put on administrative leave last week after the autopsy results were made public.

The names of the deputy and trooper at the scene have not been released.

In a separate statement Wednesday, Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett said she would “step back from the case.”

Woodards said Wednesday she agrees the new information mandates that an independent agency conduct a new investigation.

“A full and independent investigation into this homicide still remains our paramount goal, and I am deeply troubled that the Ellis family will now endure additional delays while we all await a thorough accounting of the facts," she said in a statement.