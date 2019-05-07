Inslee signs mandate for carbon-free electricity by 2045

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who is seeking a path to the White House on the message of climate change, has signed a measure that makes his state the fourth in the nation that has established a mandate to provide carbon-free electricity by a targeted date.

The measure was among several environmental bills that Inslee signed at a park in Seattle Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by climate advocates and others.

Washington now joins California, Hawaii, and New Mexico, who have all established either renewable energy mandates or clean energy mandates with the 2045 target. Washington, D.C. passed a bill last year establishing 2032 date for a 100 % renewable energy mandate, and Puerto Rico this year established a 100 % renewable energy mandate by 2050, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.