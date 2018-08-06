Installation of solar panel project underway at nonprofit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The installation of the largest solar panel project in a West Virginia city is underway at a nonprofit that helps the homeless.

News outlets reported this week that the installation of the solar panel project is underway at Harmony House in Huntington.

Bill Rosenberger with Harmony House says they are in the process of installing 115 solar panels. Rosenberger estimated the solar panels would save the nonprofit organization as much as $130,000 in electricity costs over 25 years. He says every dime that they produce and save is going to go back into their programs.

The project was funded by an anonymous donation of $65,000 and could help power Harmony House by September.