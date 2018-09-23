Insurance camps to be set up in flood-battered NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Insurance camps will be held this week in two flood-battered communities in North Carolina to help storm victims recover from Hurricane Florence.

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said representatives from approximately 20 insurance companies and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will set up Tuesday in a village-like setting at a Lowe's store parking lot in New Bern. Agents will answer questions and help file insurance claims.

On Wednesday, the camp will be set up at a Lowe's parking lot in Jacksonville.

In a news release, Causey said the camps will give residents a chance to have direct contact with their insurance companies and others who can help them get their lives back on track as soon as possible.