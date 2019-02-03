Interactive map directs residents to Maine's protected land

CASCO, Maine (AP) — A Maine land conservation program has launched an interactive map to help residents navigate the recreational and natural protected areas in the state.

Land For Maine's Future says the map will help Mainers easily locate some of the most popular preserved lands in the state. The lands include places to hike, bicycle, fish, hunt and paddle.

The program says the map is not a complete list of the areas that have been protected over the last 30 years. Working farms and some working waterfront areas are not included on the map.

Land For Maine's Future is the state's funding mechanism for conserving land. It has protected more than 570,000 acres of conservation and recreational lands over the past three decades. Lands range from Kittery to Madawaska.