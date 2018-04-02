Internet-famous eagle welcomes her 1st eaglet of the year

DECORAH, Iowa (AP) — A famed bald eagle watched worldwide on the internet is sharing her nest with her first new eaglet of the year.

The Raptor Resource Project says the eaglet cracked out of its shell around 7:25 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The egg was laid Feb. 21. Eaglet D29's mom is known as Mom Decorah.

The nonprofit organization runs the popular bald eagle's webcam . The nest sits near the Decorah Trout Hatchery in northeast Iowa.