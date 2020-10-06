Intuit board chief donates $25M to West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia native and his wife have donated $25 million to West Virginia University to support programs in outdoor recreation, university President Gordon Gee said.

Gee announced the gift Monday from Brad Smith, the executive chairman of Intuit’s board of directors, and his wife, Alys.

“West Virginia will always be home, and I see so much possibility in its natural beauty,” Brad Smith said in a statement released by the university.

The statement said the gift will provide initial funding for a remote worker program that will recruit outdoor enthusiasts from outside of the state.

“This exceptional investment represents a shared commitment to reshaping our state’s future, an undertaking only achievable through their generosity, trust and vision,” Gee said.

Brad Smith was born in Huntington and grew up in Kenova. Mountain View, California-based Intuit produces the TurboTax tax preparation application, the QuickBooks accounting program and other products.