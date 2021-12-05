Invasive tegu lizards survive cold and eat tortoise babies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Argentine black and white tegu is multiplying and mobilizing in the backwoods and backyards of the Sunshine State — a creature more ominous than pythons because of its cold hardiness and indiscriminate palate.
Wildlife officials have warned for years about the tegu’s expansion in South Florida’s amenable subtropical climate, but now the unusually brainy reptile is colonizing as far north as St. Lucie County with an appetite for everything from gopher tortoise babies to bananas.