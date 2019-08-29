Invasive weed confirmed in North Dakota's Grant County

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Agriculture officials say an invasive weed has been confirmed in Grant County in western North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture said Thursday that a farmer contacted his county weed officer after discovering Palmer amaranth. Samples were submitted for DNA analysis to the National Agricultural Genotyping Center, which confirmed the weed.

Palmer amaranth is native to the southwestern United States but was accidentally introduced to other areas. The fast-growing and prolific seed producer has devastated crops in the South and Midwest.

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is encouraging farmers to monitor millet plantings for Palmer amaranth, which may be the likely source of infestation.

Goehring is urging farmers during harvest to scout fields and clean excess dirt and plant debris off equipment between fields to prevent unintentional spread.