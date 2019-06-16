Investigation disputes Indianapolis mayor's housing claims

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A newspaper investigation has found inconsistencies with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett's claims of transforming over 2,500 blighted homes.

Since 2017, Hogsett has pledged to "rehab, transform or demolish" 2,000 homes within two years. His office has touted the initiative as a way to fight crime, among other things.

But the Indianapolis Star reports the mayor's count is inflated with new luxury apartments and existing homes that received minor repairs and remain uninhabitable. For example, one house in Hogsett's count still has boarded up windows and doors and is laden with graffiti.

Hogsett acknowledges his description of the program doesn't match what it has accomplished. But he says the program wasn't envisioned solely as a public-safety program. He argues that his administration has still improved housing stock and neighborhoods.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com