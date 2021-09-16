Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Ilhan Omar have asked the secretary of defense to investigate claims of possible mistreatment of Afghan refugees staying at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin.
Moore, of Wisconsin, and Omar, of Minnesota, wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III on Wednesday about concerns raised with their offices about conditions at Fort McCoy, including families lacking access to basic necessities and staff speaking in a “rude, condescending manner” to refugees.