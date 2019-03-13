Iowa agency: Processing error delaying unemployment pay

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials say a processing error will delay for a day unemployment payments to many recipients.

Iowa Workforce Development says it learned Tuesday that weekly unemployment insurance payments that were to be deposited on debit cards Thursday will be delayed.

The department didn't say how many people would be affected. A spokesman didn't immediately return a message Wednesday from The Associated Press.

Iowa Workforce Director Beth Townsend apologized for any inconvenience and says more information will be provided as it becomes available. She says recipients who have questions or concerns should call the agency at 866-239-0843.