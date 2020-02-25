Iowa authorities identify man whose body was found in fire

SPENCER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Iowa have identified a man whose body was found nearly two weeks ago inside a burning home.

Larry Classon, 70, died on Feb. 13 in a fire at his Spencer home, Spencer Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Stover said Tuesday. Stover said Classon’s died of smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Classon's body was found the morning of Feb. 13 after firefighters were called to his house and arrived to find the home in flames.