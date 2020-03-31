Iowa coronavirus cases up to 497 led by Linn, Polk counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coronavirus cases increased by 73 on Tuesday to a total statewide of 497 due to surging numbers in populous counties in central and eastern Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.

One additional death was reported, a Muscatine resident between 41 and 60 years old. Seven people in Iowa have died of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The virus is now present in 57 of Iowa's 99 counties but case counts have been growing fastest in Linn County in eastern Iowa, where an additional 19 cases were reported Tuesday for a total of 90. On Monday, public health officials acknowledged an outbreak in a Cedar Rapids long-term care facility.

Polk County, the county with the largest population, posted an increase of 15 cases in all age groups to 76.

State health officials said 61 people are hospitalized in Iowa.