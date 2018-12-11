Iowa governor names consultant Sara Gongol chief of staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has named a new chief of staff as she assembles an administrative team to run the office after winning election in November.

A statement released from the governor's office on Tuesday says Sara Craig Gongol will begin work on Saturday.

Craig Gongol, a political consultant and fundraiser, has worked with Reynolds since 2014 and was a general consultant to Reynolds' successful campaign to win the governor's office in November.

Craig Gongol also managed Mitt Romney's 2012 Iowa caucus presidential campaign.

Reynolds says she's bringing together a new team to help implement her vision for Iowa.

Reynolds has been governor since her predecessor Terry Branstad left in May 2017. She defeated Democrat Fred Hubbell in November to become Iowa's first woman governor.

Current Chief of Staff Ryan Koopmans, a lawyer, will return to the private sector.